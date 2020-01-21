Syrian government forces repel terrorists' attacks near Palmyra — media

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. Syrian servicemen with support of the National Defense Forces have repelled attacks staged by terrorists from the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) to the north-east of Palmyra (in 240 km from Damascus), Al Masdar news portal reported.

According to Al-Masdar, terrorists attacked army posts along the highway connecting Al-Sukhnah and Deir ez-Zor. Syrian government forces defened their positions and inflicted losses on terrorists in manpower and equipment. Syrian Air Force jets supported the ground forces and delivered air strikes at the Al-Shula oasis in the Syrian Desert controlled by terrorists.

Terrorists regularly stage attacks at military-transport convoys in attempts to seize weapons, oil and food.

According to Al-Masdar, commanders of the Syrian Armed Forces sent reinforcements to the eastern parts of Homs and Deir ez-Zor provinces in order to secure the highway between Damascus and Iraq's border.