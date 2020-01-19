Drone attack on Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim repelled - Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Air defense systems of the Russian base at Syria’s Hmeymim repelled a drone attack on Sunday, no one was hurt, the Russian defense ministry said.

"At dark on January 19, 2020, Russian air defense systems at the Hmeymim airbase spotted three small aerial targets (unmanned aerial vehicles) at a long distance approaching the Russia military facility from the northeasterly direction," it said.

"The Russia airbase’s regular missile systems destroyed these targets at a safe distance from the base. No one was hurt. No material damage was done," the ministry stressed.

According to the ministry, the airbase operates routinely.

Earlier, an attempted drone attack on the Russian airbase was reported by Syria’s SANA news agency. According to SANA, the drones were launched from the de-escalation zone in northern Syria.