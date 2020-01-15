Russian reconciliation center refutes reports US hampered Russian patrols in Syria

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria has refuted the reports that US troops hampered Russian patrols in the al-Hasakah province, Major-General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Publications by certain online resources that the Russian patrols have been allegedly embarrassed in the al-Hasakah province by the US units are not true," he said.

The general added that a permanent channel of communication between the command of the Russian group in Syria and the US command and control center in the Middle East keeps operating.

According to the Russian center, the Russian military police keeps conducting patrols in the regions of Aleppo, Raqqa and al-Hasakah.

"All the activities related to patrols along the designated routes have been carried out in accordance with the negotiated plans, without any accidents," Borenkov added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.