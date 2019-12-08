Lugansk militias report ceasefire violation by Kiev forces

LUGANSK, December 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces violated ceasefire in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic once over the past 24 hours, the LPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

"The shelling targeted an area in the Logvinovo village," the LuganskInformCenter reported. According to the report, the Ukrainian forces opened fire from mortars and grenade launchers.

At a meeting in Minsk on July 17, the participants declared that a comprehensive and indefinite ceasefire would take effect in Donbass on July 21. The ceasefire statement contained the parties’ key obligations regarding additional measures for observing the truce. Nevertheless, shelling by Kiev's armed forces continues.