Internet access largely restored in Iran — president

TEHRAN, November 27. /TASS/. Internet access has been restored in most Iranian provinces, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"As of today, a major part of the country has been reconnected to the internet," Rouhani said cited by IRNA news agency. He added that "all the villagers have access to the global network."

The news agency earlier reported that mobile internet access had been restored in the capital of Tehran, the cities of Qom and Qazvin as well as in the regions of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Hormozgan, East Azerbaijan and Bushehr.

On November 16, Iran shut down the Internet throughout the country, leaving access to certain online services only. The shutdown was triggered by mounting protests against fuel price hikes.

On November 23, fixed line internet was restored in Tehran, but mobile internet was still inaccessible.