Russian intel says ironclad evidence of IS ringleader’s death hasn’t been provided

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. There is no genetic material that would make it possible to conclude that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia), was killed in a US raid, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin told TASS on Friday.

"There is no genetic material, which would allow us to say that with 100-percent certainty," he emphasized.