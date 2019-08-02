{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukrainian forces shell LPR territory 5 times in last 24 hours

On July 17, the Contact Group in Minsk reached an agreement on establishing a comprehensive and indefinite ceasefire regime in eastern Ukraine starting from July 21
© Alexander Reka/TASS
Ukrainian forces shell area of disengagement of forces in Donbass — DPR

LUGANSK, August 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled the positions of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) five times in the last 24 hours, spokesman for LPR people's militia Yakov Osadchiy said on Friday.

"Ukrainian forces continue provocative shellings of positions of LPR people's militia. Today at 9:45pm, the 54th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the settlement of Kalinovo from grenade launchers of different types," LuganskInformCenter quoted Osadchiy as saying.

He noted that no one was injured in the last shelling. "We once again call on international organizations to exert pressure on Ukrainian forces to compel them to observe the ceasefire," he added.

On Friday, Ukrainian forces also shelled the settlements of Frunze, Oboznoye, Lozovoye and Nizhnee Lozovoye. One LPR serviceman was killed in the shelling.

On July 17, the Contact Group in Minsk reached an agreement on establishing a comprehensive and indefinite ceasefire regime in eastern Ukraine starting from July 21.

