Ukrainian forces shell area of disengagement of forces in Donbass — DPR

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled the area of disengagement of forces near the settlement of Petrovskoye in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR people's militia said on Wednesday.

"Despite assurances by Ukrainian politicians and activists in Minsk about Ukraine's adherence to peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass, their forces continue to stage provocations to compel servicemen of the DPR people's militia to open response fire. At 7:30pm, the 88th batallion of the 35th marine brigade shelled the outskirts of Petrovskoye for 20 minutes to provoke a response," Donetsk News Agency quoted DPR people's militia as saying.

DPR people's militia said that Ukrainian forces fired 15 shots from infantry fighting vehicles and 15 shots from grenade launchers, and also used small arms. "In all cases, our defenders did not give in to provocations aimed at escalating the conflict, which may lead to civilian casualties," DPR said.

At the Minsk talks on July 17, participants agreed on establishing a comprehensive, unconditional, sustainable and indefinite ceasefire regime in Donbass starting from July 21.