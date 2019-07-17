Russia calls on US to store nuclear weapons only on its own territory — diplomat

VIENNA, July 17. /TASS/. Russia calls on the United States to delpoy nuclear weapons only on its own territory, Russia's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

"Russia deploys and stores its nuclear weapons exclusively on its own territory. We call on the US and NATO to do the same," Ulyanov wrote on his official Twitter account.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post published an article saying that "a recently released — and subsequently deleted — document published by a NATO-affiliated body has sparked headlines in Europe with an apparent confirmation of a long-held open secret: US nuclear weapons are being stored in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey." The newspaper said that "according to a copy of the document published Tuesday by Belgian newspaper De Morgen, a section on the nuclear arsenal read: 'These bombs are stored at six US and European bases — Kleine Brogel in Belgium, Buchel in Germany, Aviano and Ghedi-Torre in Italy, Volkel in The Netherlands, and Incirlik in Turkey'."

The author of the report told The Washington Post that "this is not an official NATO document."