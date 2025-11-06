Russia appeals to Swiss-based CAS over FIS decision to bar Russian athletes — minister

SAMARA, November 6. /TASS/. Russia has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to throw out the decision made by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) to bar its national athletes from federation-sponsored international tournaments, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev told TASS on Thursday.

The FIS Council ruled on October 21 to bar athletes representing Russia and Belarus from international tournaments, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Late last week, the Swiss-based CAS upheld Russia’s appeal against the previously imposed ban by the International Luge Federation (FIL) and ruled to clear Russian lugers and bobsledders for participation in international tournaments.

"A court appeal regarding the FIS decision has already been submitted with the Court of Arbitration for Sport," Degtyarev said speaking on the sidelines of the 'Russia: Country of Sports' international sports forum.

"The Ministry of Sports, the Russian Olympic Committee and corresponding Russian sports federations act in coordination to protect the rights of our athletes," Degtyarev continued. "Russia's stance rests on the recent judicial precedent regarding luge and bobsleigh sports that proved the discriminatory nature of suspensions."

"We view the suspension of Russian athletes from international competitions as absolutely unacceptable and contrary to the spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter," he continued. "We will carry on consistently seeking the restoration of justice and equal conditions for Russian athletes’ participation in international tournaments via courts."