NHL names Panarin best player of day

NEW YORK, October 19. /TASS/. Artemi Panarin, the Russian forward of the New York Rangers, was recognized as the first star of the game day in the National Hockey League (NHL), the tournament said.

Panarin scored a goal and made three assists in a match with Montreal (4:3).

The second star of the day was Vegas striker Jack Eichel, who made four assists in a home match with Calgary (6:1).

The third star was New Jersey's forward Jack Hughes, who scored two goals and made an assist in a home game with Edmonton. (5:3).