NHL Network places Russia’s Ovechkin at bottom of its "Top 50 Right Now" Rankings

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s superstar ice hockey forward Alexander Ovechkin has been ranked as the No. 50 player in the today's NHL, according to NHL Network’s "Top 50 Right Now" list.

"The NHL's goal-scoring record holder Alexander Ovechkin comes in at number 50 in NHL Network's Top 50 Right Now," the statement, posted on the official NHL website, says.

Appearing in 61 NHL games last season, Russia’s Ovechkin scored 42 goals and dished out 27 assists for the Washington Capitals. Despite missing 16 games with a broken leg, he was tied for the third-most goals in the NHL.

On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals).

Ovechkin, 39, is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026.

The NHL's Washington Capitals are scheduled to open their 2025 season against the Boston Bruins on October 9.

The Russian forward has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. Ovechkin led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.