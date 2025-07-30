Russian tennis player Khachanov advances to Round 3 of Toronto Masters

OTTAWA, July 30. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov made it to Round 3 of the Toronto Masters tournament by defeating Argentine Juan Pablo Ficovich in a Round 2 match with a score of 6:4, 6:2.

In Round 3, Khachanov will meet Emilio Nava of the US.

Khachanov (29) seeded 11th in the tournament years and is ranked 20th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings. The Russian has seven victories in tournaments under the auspices of the organization. The athlete's best result in Grand Slam tournaments is reaching the semifinals of the US Open (2022) and the Australian Open (2023).

In 2021, Khachanov became the silver medalist of the Olympic Games in singles, and as part of the Russian team, he won the Davis Cup. The tournament in Toronto belongs to the Masters category. Only the Grand Slam tournaments and the ATP Finals are more prestigious.