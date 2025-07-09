PSG defeats Real Madrid to secure spot in FIFA finals

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. France’s Paris Saint-Germain defeated Spain’s Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinal round of the Club World Cup at the tournament in the United States.

Fabian Ruiz (6th, 24th minutes), Ousmane Dembele (9th), and Goncalo Ramos (88th) scored the goals. PSG’s Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov remained on the bench.

Real Madrid suffered their first defeat under the leadership of Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard took charge of the team on May 25, replacing Italian Carlo Ancelotti as head coach. The Club World Cup is the first tournament for Real Madrid after the coaching change. Prior to facing PSG, Real Madrid had won four matches and drawn once — in the opening game of the tournament against Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia (1-1).