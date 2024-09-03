Russian swimmer Zhdanov wins silver of 2024 Paris Paralympics in men’s 200m freestyle

PARIS, September 3. /TASS/. Russian athlete Roman Zhdanov won silver on Tuesday in men’s 200-meter freestyle swimming at the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics.

The Russian Paralympian clocked the distance in 2 minutes 53.01 seconds. Israel’s Ami Dadaon won the gold with the result of 2 minutes 49.26 seconds and Takayuki Suzuki from Japan took the bronze (2 minutes 55.17 seconds).

The men’s 200-meter freestyle swimming was held within the rules of S4 completion, described as being for "swimmers with movement affected to a high degree in the trunk and legs, who are also affected in the hands, or the absence of limbs. These swimmers generate the majority of their power from the shoulders."

Zhdanov, 26, is now the four-time Paralympics champion as he previously won three gold and two bronze medals at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2024 Paris Paralympics he won the gold earlier in men’s 150-meter individual medley.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games run in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Paralympians are participating in the 2024 Games under a neutral status

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) cleared 88 Paralympians from Russia to take part in the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympic Games. They were barred from taking part in the Parade of Athletes during the opening and closing ceremonies and also excluded from the 2024 Paralympics overall medal standings.

Russia's route to 2024 Paris Paralympics

On March 6, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) published strict eligibility criteria that Russian and Belarusian athletes and support personnel must meet and adhere to in order to participate as neutrals at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

According to the IPC’s requirements "Neutral athletes will compete under a white flag featuring black lettering spelling out NPA [Neutral Paralympic Athletes]." The IPC also ruled that "NPA will compete as individuals in neutral uniforms under an NPA flag, and will not be able to take part in medals ceremonies or march in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies."

On September 29, 2023, the IPC General Assembly ruled at its session in Bahrain to suspend some of the rights the RPC has within the global organization.

However, the IPC General Assembly cleared Russian athletes to participate under a neutral status in international competition, including at the 2024 Summer Paralympics.

In mid-March this year, RPC President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS that Russian Paralympians and accompanying staff would don turquoise and beige at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.