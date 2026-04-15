Russia thwarts 49 armed attacks on schools in 2025 — prosecutor general

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Last year, Russia foiled 50 armed attacks on schools across 29 regions, bringing 110 people to justice, Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan revealed on Wednesday.

"Last year, law enforcement agencies foiled 49 plotted armed attacks on educational institutions, including terrorist attacks, in 29 regions. As many as 110 people were brought to justice," the senior official said as he was taking questions while delivering an annual report at the Federation Council (the upper house of Russia’s parliament).

The propaganda or justification of school violence carries criminal liabilities, the Russian prosecutor general warned as he recalled how the Columbine movement was designated as a terrorist organization in 2022.