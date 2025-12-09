Russian top security official lays wreaths at Ho Chi Minh's mausoleum, monument to heroes

HANOI, December 9. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu began his working visit to Vietnam by paying tribute to the country’s first president, Ho Chi Minh, and to Vietnamese national heroes.

He laid wreaths at the Memorial to Fallen Heroes and at Ho Chi Minh’s mausoleum.

The memorial was unveiled on May 7, 1994, marking the 40th anniversary of the Vietnamese people’s victory over French colonial forces at Dien Bien Phu.

Shoigu also visited the house where Ho Chi Minh spent the final years of his life.