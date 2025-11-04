American actress Diane Ladd dies at 89 — The Hollywood Reporter

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. American actress Diane Ladd, known for her role in Martin Scorsese's "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" (1974), has died at the age of 89, The Hollywood Reporter reported citing her daughter, Laura Dern.

Ladd died in the presence of her daughter at her home in Ojai, California, on November 3. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Ladd appeared in more than 200 films and television series during her acting career. She earned three Oscar Academy Award nominations for Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart (1990), and Rambling Rose (1991). In both films, mother and daughter starred together.