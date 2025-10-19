Russia has more freedom of speech than America — father of eight from US

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Unlike the United States, Russia still provides an opportunity to speak freely, said Jozef Schutzman, a father of eight, IT specialist and blogger - who move to Russia from the United States in 2023.

"Here, people say what they think and mean, and accept realities as they are. There are different perspectives, but debate is still allowed. We can talk without being offended by differing opinions, and people use reason to explain their views," he said.

"We, Americans, were proud to have invented freedom of speech, thinking it means saying whatever you want. But that’s not my definition of freedom," Schutzman continued. "Ironically, I believe there is more freedom of speech in Russia today than in America. We always condemned Russia by saying, "You can’t say what you want," but things are not so black and white."

In the blogger’s words, what he likes the most about Russia is that "my children can live a normal life in a normal society—where boys are boys and girls are girls, and that’s not up for debate."

"I have so much to teach them, and I can’t afford to be distracted by what the woke world considers important. I need to focus on their spirituality and how they can contribute to society," he said.