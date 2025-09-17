Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro diagnosed with cancer — CNN Brasil

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 17. /TASS/. Former Brazilian President (2019-2022) Jair Bolsonaro, who was previously sentenced to more than 27 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit a coup, has been diagnosed with skin cancer, CNN Brasil reported quoting his doctor.

According to him, the cancer was discovered at an early stage.

"He will have to undergo periodic examinations and monitor the threat to other skin areas. As for the existing lesions, they have been removed, but so far information about the results is preliminary due to the [general] condition of his skin," the doctor said. The ex-president was found to have affected skin areas in his chest and arm.

Earlier, Bolsonaro was hospitalized due to illness.

On September 12, the ex-president and his supporters were found guilty of conspiring to prevent the current president of the country, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, from coming to power in January 2023. The former head of state was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison.