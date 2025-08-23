Russian cinema to discard Hollywood cliches when special operation ends — Kusturica

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Hollywood-style cliches in Russian cinema will fade away once the conflict in Ukraine comes to an end, said celebrated Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica during a candid discussion with writer and TV host Sergey Minayev at the Cinema Night event, according to a TASS correspondent.

"The soul of Russia is what great writers like Pushkin, Dostoevsky, Bunin, and Chekhov captured - that profound essence needs to be reflected in your films. In the movies I’ve seen over the past year or two, I cannot help but notice the unmistakable influence of Hollywood storytelling. That trend will end only when the Ukrainian crisis is resolved," Kusturica stated. He emphasized that during times of military conflict, society tends to perceive everything in shades of gray.

He further expressed optimism about the future, suggesting that the ongoing military operation will lead to the emergence of new values, ultimately replacing outdated ones, and that the Russian film industry will find its authentic voice. "Once the situation stabilizes, we’ll see films that genuinely explain why this special operation happened," he predicted.

The event, titled Cinema Night 2025, is organized with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is hosted by Roskino, the government-sponsored organization dedicated to promoting Russian cinema, in partnership with the Cinema Fund. The Russian Culture Fund is also a co-organizer. The celebration is timed to coincide with Russian Cinema Day, observed on August 27.