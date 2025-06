BUENOS AIRES, June 27. /TASS/. Snow has covered the world's driest Atacama Desert in northern Chile, the ALMA observatory that is located there said on X.

"It is snowing in the Atacama Desert, the driest in the world," the text says, accompanied by video footage. The last time such snowfall was observed in this area 10 years ago.

The Atacama is located on a high plateau. Its climate with an extremely low rainfall makes it an ideal place for space observations and construction of observatories.