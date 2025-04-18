Russians' trust in Putin exceeds 79%, poll shows

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin decreased by 0.2 percentage points over the week and stands at 79.2%, according to a survey conducted from April 7 to 13 by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"As many as 79.2% of the survey participants responded positively to the question of trust in Putin (minus 0.2 percentage points), the level of approval of the president's activities decreased by 0.9 p.p. and stands at 76.2%," the pollster said.

The activities of the Russian government are approved by 51.4% of respondents (minus 1.6 p.p.), and 53.9% of them approve of the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (plus 0.3 p.p.). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 62.8% (plus 1.2 p.p.).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the leaders of parliamentary parties. Thus, Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov is trusted by 33.9% (minus 0.8 p.p.), Sergey Mironov, a Just Russia-For Truth party leader, by 28.3% (minus 1.4 p.p.), Leonid Slutsky, leader of Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), by 21.9% (minus 0.2 p.p.), and New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev - 7.8% (minus 2 p.p.).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party was 36% (plus 0.3 p.p.), the Communist Party (CPRF) - 9.4% (minus 0.6 p.p.), the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) - 10.9% (minus 0.1 p.p.), A Just Russia-For Truth - 4% (plus 0.1 percentage points), New People party - 6.6% (plus 0.2 percentage points).

The survey was carried out among 1,600 adult Russians.