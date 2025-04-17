At least 20,000 participants to attend KazanForum 2025, says Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World" is projected to attract at least 20,000 attendees, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told journalists.

"Our event generates significant interest among partner nations and across the Islamic world. We consider this occasion promising both in terms of exporting Russian products and importing goods from these countries. We’ve prepared an appropriate program and initiated the registration campaign, with over 20,000 participants already confirmed", Khusnullin announced following a meeting of the event's organizing committee.

Khusnullin noted that for the third consecutive year the forum will be held as a federal-level event by presidential decree. "Under current international conditions shaped by sanctions measures, <…> the forum is designed to play a key role in expanding and strengthening strategic partnership between Russia and the Islamic world," the deputy prime minister said during the meeting.

Khusnullin emphasized that KazanForum serves as an "effective platform" for promoting Russian culture. "This is an opportunity to demonstrate Russia’s strength and independence, as well as our commitment to traditional values, tolerance and openness to cooperation," he added.

According to the deputy prime minister, this year's forum carries special significance as it coincides with the 80th anniversary of Russia’s victory in the Great Patriotic War. "Holding the forum in the ‘Year of the Defender of the Fatherland’ immediately after the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory places special responsibility on us. It is extremely important to conduct all events at the highest level," Khusnullin stressed.

About the Forum

The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World" will take place on May 13-18 in Kazan. The main theme for 2025 has been defined as "Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation." TASS is the general information partner.