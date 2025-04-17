Many foreign dignitaries to attend May 9 celebration, but event is no forum — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Many high-ranking foreign dignitaries will come to Moscow on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, but the event will not be a forum and will not have elements of the 1945 Yalta Conference, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, this event has nothing to do with the Yalta Conference, and it’s not a forum. It is a celebration of the Victory Day anniversary," Peskov stated.

He confirmed that many guests will be attending. "We will release the full guest list in due time. It’s still too early to share it. There will be numerous heads of state, government leaders, and delegations of various levels," the spokesman added. He stressed that Moscow was pleased by this. "We are preparing to offer the warmest welcome," Peskov emphasized.

Commenting on the format for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interactions with high-ranking guests, the Kremlin spokesman mentioned that "meaningful negotiations will also take place on the sidelines of this event."