Pope Francis not to lead pre-Easter rituals, service on April 20

THE VATICAN, April 16. /TASS/. Pope Francis, after prolonged hospitalization due to pneumonia, will not lead pre-Easter rituals and the Easter Service on Saint Peter’s Square.

According to Radio1, the pontiff has already delegated responsibilities to cardinals. Pre-Easter rituals begin on Holy Thursday. Usually, on that day, the Pope goes to prisons and migrant centers for a traditional foot-washing ritual. He also missed the Procession of the Cross around the Colosseum on Good Friday the past two years due to a cold and bronchitis and joined the prayers from his residence. The press service of the Holy See emphasized that meditations written by the Pope will be heard at the 14 stops of the Via Crucis on Good Friday. Finally, on April 20, the traditional Urbi et Orbi papal address will be heard.

Even though the Pope will not lead the mass himself, he could appear before the congregation to perform a blessing as he did on the past two Sundays. Despite the fact that the 88-year-old pontiff has been prescribed two months of rest, he is gradually returning to his usual schedule.

Pope Francis was hospitalized on February 14 with lingering bronchitis. He was discharged on March 23. During treatment, he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and complications from multiple respiratory infections. His doctors later admitted that at some point, the patient’s life was in danger.

Now, the Pope’s condition is gradually improving. He continues with oxygen and kinetic physical therapy.

This year, the Catholic and Orthodox Easter coincide and are marked on April 20.