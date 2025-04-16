Most Americans pessimistic about Trump's tariff war with China, poll reveals

NEW YORK, April 16. /TASS/. The majority of American adults do not think that the high tariffs on imports from China introduced by President Donald Trump will benefit the US economy, according to the results of a poll conducted by the YouGov research service.

As the survey shows, 46% of Americans believe that the new US tariffs are harmful to both the US and Chinese economies. Another 5% think that Trump's tariffs will only help the Chinese economy, while 14% of respondents expect that the tariffs will help both countries. Furthermore, 16% of US residents expect that the policy pursued by Washington will benefit only their country and 20% of respondents found it difficult to answer the question about the impact of tariffs.

The poll also broke down opinions by party lines, showing that Republicans were more optimistic about the tariffs than Democrats. Thus, 29% of Republicans believe that Trump's tariffs will only help the United States, while another 21% of the party's supporters expect that they will have a beneficial effect on both economies at the same time. On the contrary, 61% of Democrats believe that there will be no winners in the trade war. Another 8% expect that only China will benefit from it.

According to the survey, 48% of Americans rate trade with China as "very important" for the US economy, while 31% of the country's residents consider trade relations with China "moderately important." Only 10% of Americans do not view economic interaction with China as important.

The survey was conducted among adult residents of the United States on April 15, 4,400 people took part in it.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal tariffs of 10% came into effect on April 5, individual ones - on April 9.

On April 9, Trump suspended the individual import duties imposed on some countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that during the pause, trade negotiations would take place, during which a "universal tariff of 10%" will be in effect.

Meanwhile, the US President raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Taking into account the previously imposed tariff of 20% for the allegedly insufficient efforts of the governments of Canada, China and Mexico to combat fentanyl smuggling to the US, the total duty on goods from China currently reaches 145%.