Most Russians consider themselves happy, opinion poll shows

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Some 80% of Russians consider themselves to be happy to varying degrees, according to the results of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center’s survey (VCIOM).

"In the March survey, as many as eight out of ten Russians described themselves as happy, including more than a third of our fellow citizens (36%) who were absolutely happy. Last time a similar level of absolute happiness was recorded in June 2024," showed the results of the study presented on the pollster’s website.

The index of happiness reached 61 points out of a possible 100. In March 2024, the indicator was slightly higher and amounted to 70 points.

The index is based on the question "Everything happens in life, both good and bad. Although, generally speaking, are you happy or not?" and it is calculated as the difference between the sum of positive ("definitely yes", "probably yes") and negative answers ("probably not", "definitely not"). The index is measured in points and can range from minus 100 to plus 100.