Elon Musk seeks to father 'legion' of smart kids — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 16. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), refers to his children as a ‘legion’ - a reference to the Roman Empire and its military units, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote citing sources.

According to the report, Musk believes that modern civilization faces a risk due to declining population, and wants the global count of intelligent individuals to increase. According to WSJ, the tech mogul has at least 14 children from four women. However, some WSJ sources claim there may be more.

It was also reported that Musk identifies potential mothers of his children on the X social network.