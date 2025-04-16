Western filmmakers threatened over Moscow Film Festival attendance, says program director

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Western filmmakers have received threats from their own nation’s representatives for wishing to visit Moscow and present their work at the Moscow International Film Festival, the festival’s program director Ivan Kudryavtsev revealed in an interview with TASS.

"We’re receiving more and more applications, including some from directors from unfriendly states. They come here no matter what, eager to screen their films even if that means facing serious risks such as both covert and overt hints about what awaits them if they travel to Moscow," Kudryavtsev said.

He noted that while international filmmakers have remained interested in the festival in recent years, many have struggled with "logistical hurdles and threats" targeting participants.

The Moscow Film Festival was first held in 1935. In 1995, it was announced as an annual event, though it was canceled in 1996 and 1998. Since 1999, the Festival has been held every year under the presidency of director Nikita Mikhalkov. TASS is the festival’s media partner.