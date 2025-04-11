Finnish mercenary who fought on Kiev’s side sentenced in absentia to 14 years

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. A court has sentenced a Finnish citizen to 14 years in prison in absentia for participating as a mercenary in hostilities on the side of Ukraine, according to a statement from the press service of the Investigative Committee.

"The evidence collected by the main investigative directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia was deemed sufficient by the court to issue an in absentia sentence against Tero Olavi Koivisto, a citizen of the Republic of Finland. He was found guilty of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code (participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict). The court sentenced Tero Olavi Koivisto to 14 years' imprisonment in absentia. He is currently on the international wanted list," the news release states.

The investigation revealed that the convict arrived in Ukraine in 2022 and voluntarily joined a Ukrainian armed detachment as a mercenary. He underwent military training and was supplied with firearms, ammunition, uniforms, and special equipment. The mercenary subsequently participated in combat operations against representatives of the security forces of the Donetsk People's Republic and Russian servicemen in exchange for financial compensation.