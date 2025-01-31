About 10 million people in Russia daily use public services portal — Prime Minister

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. The number of users of Gosuslugi [the public services portal] in Russia reaches about 10 million people, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty forum.

"About 10 million people use the services of the Gosuslugi portal every day. It offers an opportunity to enroll a child in a kindergarten or school, submit documents to a university or make an appointment with a doctor, obtain various permits and licenses. This has become a fact of daily life in Russia," the Prime Minister said.

"Russia has a high level of digitalization of the public administration system. Planning of state programs and national projects, drafting and execution of the budget at all levels is carried out electronically," he said.

Mishustin added that the interaction between citizens and government agencies is becoming "as simple and affordable as possible," and "a large number of support measures are provided to people in a proactive mode."