Poll reveals 81% of Russians polled trust Putin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The level of trust and confidence among Russians in President Vladimir Putin has increased by 2 p. p. over the week and amounts to 81%, with 82% of the country's polled citizens believing that he is doing a good job, the Public Opinion Foundation said in releasing the findings of a poll that surveyed 1,500 adult residents of Russia on January 24-26.

"When asked about their trust in Putin, 81% of respondents answered positively (plus 2 p. p. over the week). In addition, the majority of the population (82%, plus 1 p. p.) is confident that he is doing a good job as head of state," the pollster said.

The Russian government’s job approval rating stood at 56% (a 3 p.p. increase), while 59% of Russians surveyed said they approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 1 p.p. increase), the Public Opinion Foundation said.

The level of popular support for Russia’s main political parties stood at 47% for the ruling United Russia party (a 2 p.p. increase), 8% for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) (a 1 p.p. increase), 9% for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) (a 2 p.p. drop), 3% for the A Just Russia-For Truth party (a 1 p.p. drop), and 3% for the New People party (a 1 p.p. increase).