Russia explains pre-pandemic exchange of anti-COVID equipment with US

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Many countries exchanged COVID-19 medical equipment and test systems at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to help each other fight it, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

This is how he commented on the fact that former US President Donald Trump sent special equipment for testing for COVID-19 to Moscow when the pandemic began.

"That was when the pandemic was just beginning. The situation was extremely challenging for all countries. Millions of people were getting sick. The first test systems didn't work well then. Their accuracy was very poor. In the early days, all countries lacked different medical equipment, and they were trying to exchange assistance in any way they could. We sent a batch of ventilators to the US. And the US sent us some samples of those tests. Of course, at that time these were in high demand - there simply weren't many available," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out, emphasizing that "many countries were doing the same."