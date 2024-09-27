Moscow court to hear case of 73-year-old American accused of fighting for Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Moscow city court has received materials in the criminal case against 73-year-old US citizen Stephen Hubbard, who is accused of participating in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, the court's press service told TASS.

"The court received the materials in the criminal case against Hubbard, who is accused under Article 353 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Participation of a Mercenary in an Armed Conflict or Hostilities"). The hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (8:00 a.m. GMT) on October 3," the court said. The article carries a penalty of seven to ten years in prison. On Friday, the court extended his arrest until March 26.

From Hubbard's interview, which was previously published in a number of media outlets, it follows that he was born in Big Rapids, Michigan. In 2014, he and his wife moved to the town of Izium in the Kharkov Region. Later, influenced by Ukrainian media, he joined the Ukrainian military without fully understanding the situation. Hubbard was captured by Russian servicemen during the fighting. He added that the Russian troops treated him well and that he now has a better understanding of the conflict in Ukraine and sympathizes with the actions of the Russian authorities.