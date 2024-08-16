FBI confirms raiding home of political pundit Dimitri Simes

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed raiding a US house of American political scientist Dimitri Simes, who is also a host at Russia’s Channel One television.

"The FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity. We have no further comment as this is an ongoing matter," the agency’s press office said in response to a TASS request to confirm reports of the raid.

Simes told TASS that he had not been officially notified of the FBI search at his Rappahannock County, Virginia property.

The Rappahannock News website reported that FBI agents first descended on his estate in Rappahannock County, Virginia, on Tuesday morning and came again on Thursday morning. Neighbors told the news outlet that the agents were seemingly confiscating things.

According to the news website, Simes and his wife Anastasia bought the estate in July 2021. The pundit is out of the US, the report said.

Simes, a political analyst, historian and TV host, was born in Moscow in 1947. In 1973, he moved to the United States. Last year he moderated a SPIEF plenary session attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in June he participated in a closed-door meeting that the president held after his speech at the Foreign Ministry.