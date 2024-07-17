Ten percent of Russians would believe Putin if he said aliens exist — poll

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Some Russians (10%) are ready to take the president’s word if he says that alien life exists, a Rambler&Co poll available to TASS suggests.

Some 79% of the 116,000 respondents said they already believe that extraterrestrials exist.

About 33% of Russians are sure that there is intelligent life on other planets, and 27% are intrigued by the very idea of this.

Some (10%) believe that the authorities hide the facts about UFOs, another 9% are convinced that aliens are already living among us on Earth. Another 21% of respondents strongly deny the existence of extraterrestrial life.

A little under half of the country, 49%, said they need to see aliens with their own eyes before they say they are real. "One out of ten people are ready to recognize that UFOs are real if the head of state confirms this, 6% would trust the official media, 3% would believe their friends," the survey found. But 20% trust only the research of renowned scientists. Another 12% of Russians would be satisfied with video clips.

Russians hold different opinions about the attitude of aliens to earthlings. Some 24% believe that their intentions will be hostile, while 23% believe that they want to be friends. But more than half (53%) are sure that the existence of humans for aliens will be as much of a shock as vice versa. Two-thirds of respondents believe that if aliens are indeed real, they would be nothing like humans, either in appearance or technology.