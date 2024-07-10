Over 60,000 banned pieces of content still on YouTube — Russia’s telecom watchdog

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. YouTube still has not deleted over 61,300 prohibited videos containing fake information about the special military operation, extremist materials and LGBT propaganda, Russia’s telecom watchdog told TASS.

"As of today, over 61,300 banned pieces of content containing fake information about the special military operation, extremist materials, LGBT propaganda, and illegal acts involving minors remain on YouTube," the agency reported.

According to Russian law, the owner of the platform is obliged to delete unlawful content within 24 hours of receiving an order from Roskomnadzor. Administrative liability is envisaged in case the owner does not delete the content; in case of a repeated violation fines may reach 20% of the company’s annual revenue.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of 2024, YouTube has already blocked 83 channels of Russian media and public figures. Since 2020, YouTube has banned 207 channels, Roskomnadzor said. It added that YouTube conducts mass blockings of Russian media channels, pages of famous writers and artists who support Russia and its government.

"The number of resources that were blocked by the platform has risen. Thus, since the beginning of 2024, the platform has banned 83 pages, in 2023 - 27 pages, in 2022 - 63 pages, in 2021 - 21 pages, in 2020 - 13 pages," the agency reported.

"Solovyev LIVE," "Crimea-24," RT, RBK, NTV and the Federation Council official channel are among those blocked. The platform also restricted access to the channels of singers Shaman, Polina Gagarina, Oleg Gazmanov, Grigory Leps, Yulia Checherina, writer Zakhar Prilepin, Olympic champion Nikita Nagorny. The channels of the CSKA, FC Akhmat and other football clubs were also blocked.

"These restrictive measures violate the core principles of freedom of information and access to it. Such actions are unacceptable - it is an act of censorship," Roskomnadzor emphasized.

The agency also reminded of the liability for ignoring warnings by owners of Internet resources about violations of the rights of Russians online, including censorship of Russian media. Thus, the fine is from 1/20 to 1/10 of the aggregate amount of the company's revenue for the previous year, but not less than 4 mln rubles ($45,000). For a repeated violation, the amount of the fine is from 1/10 to 1/5 of the aggregate amount of the company's revenue for the previous year, but not less than 8 mln rubles ($90,000).