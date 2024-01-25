Putin slams demolition of Russian monuments in neighboring states as 'shocking ignorance'

KALININGRAD, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the demolition of Russian monuments in neighboring nations an act of "shocking ignorance" that will have severe consequences while addressing students at the Student House at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.

"[Our neighbors] are destroying monuments to heroes of the Great Patriotic War, as well as Russian and Soviet monuments. Monuments to Pushkin have already started to be demolished. Of course, this is shocking ignorance and a lack of understanding of where they live, what they are doing and what will follow," the president said.

Putin emphasized that Russia lives and operates "according to other principles and laws" and that the country preserves its cultural heritage and will continue to do so.

Putin welcomed a proposal by a student of the Baltic Federal University to create a regional school of architecture and restoration and to open such an area at his institution. The president called the idea very important.