Panda cub at Moscow Zoo steadily gaining weight

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The giant panda cub that was born at the Moscow Zoo already weighs more than 400 grams now, Moscow Zoo Director Svetlana Akulova said on her Telegram channel.

"Every day, our little one gains about 30 grams. According to estimations, it is already over 400 grams and is looking more and more like its mom," she said.

At the end of August, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russia's first-ever giant panda cub had been born at the Moscow Zoo. The zoo’s press service specified later that the cub weighed 150 grams. Its sex is not yet known.

Two giant pandas, a male named Ru Yi and his girlfriend Ding Ding, arrived in Moscow on April 29, 2019. They became the fifth and sixth pandas who have ever "visited" Russia. Ru Yi was born on July 31, 2016, at a giant panda conservation and research center in the Yaan Municipal District in Sichuan Province. Ding Ding was born on July 30, 2017 at this center’s other branch, in the Wolong area in the same province.