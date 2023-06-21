Experts discover spy implant collecting data from Apple devices

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab experts found out how cyber spies collected victims' data during a targeted attack on Apple devices - the attackers used a special TriangleDB spy implant running in the device's memory, Kaspersky Lab press service told reporters.

"Kaspersky Lab experts discovered how attackers obtained data from victims during the Operation Triangulation campaign. They used a spy implant called TriangleDB, which gives attackers covert monitoring capabilities and runs entirely in the device's memory, so all traces of its work are erased when the device is rebooted," the press service said.

According to Kaspersky Lab, the implant may execute 24 commands in total, enabling attackers to create, edit, steal, and remove files from phones, manipulate processes, and track a victim's geolocation.

A similar implant, according to the company, may also be used in attacks on macOS device.

On June 1, Kaspersky Lab CEO Evgeny Kaspersky said that the company has uncovered a targeted cyberattack carried out via Apple mobile devices. He noted that several dozen iPhones of the company’s employees were infected with spyware, an effective way to remove which has not yet been found.