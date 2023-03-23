Russia strongly condemns Quran ‘desecration’ by Ukrainian servicemen — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Russian side strongly condemns the ‘act of desecration’ with the burning of the Quran by the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary distributed on Thursday.

"The Kiev regime, which has finally lost its moral bearings, continues to deliberately engage in practices that flagrantly violate the rights of believers, insult their feelings and cause them deep psychological suffering. Another blasphemy of morally degraded people was the mockery of the Holy Quaran and its subsequent burning, which was videotaped by Ukrainian servicemen and distributed on social networks," the diplomat said, "We strongly condemn this and other acts of desecration by the regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky and his minions, regardless of what religion or confession they are directed against.".