Natural population decline in Russia down 3.4 times in November 2022 — statistics

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Natural loss of the population was 41,700 in November 2022, down 3.4 times in annual terms, Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service said on Friday.

Natural loss of the population in January-November 2022 stood at 543,401, which is 1.74 times lower than in the like period of 2021 (945,100 individuals at that time).

1.197 mln infants were born in January - November 2022, down 6.8% in annual terms (1.284 mln infants in the reporting period of 2021. 1.741 mln persons died during that period, down 21.9% in annual terms (2.234 mln in January - November 2021).

974,300 marriages were contracted from January to November 2022 in total, up 13.3% in annual terms. Divorces increased to 625,600 in January - November of the last year, up 6.2%.