Year of 2022 in Russia is second warmest in history of weather observations — expert

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The average annual temperature in Russia in 2022 is at the second place in the list of the highest indicators throughout the history of weather observations and was minus one degree Centigrade, Research Director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told TASS.

"The average annual air temperature in 2022, averaged across all cities and months, ranked second among the highest. Only the year of 2020 was warmer but it was absolutely unique. This was the only year when the average temperature across Russia turned out to be positive. Our country is actually the northern one, and that’s why this is surprising. The year of 2022 was also abnormally warm but the average temperature stood at minus one degree," the expert said.

The most significant annual anomalies in 2022 were registered in the north of European Russia, northern Ural, Siberia and Yakutia, Vilfand added.