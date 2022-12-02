Russian prosecutor sends top court lawsuit on branding Ukraine-linked gang as terrorists

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has sent a lawsuit to the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation to recognize the international movement ‘Maniacs. Cult of Killers’ (other names used internationally are ‘M.K.U.’ and ‘Maniacs. Murder. Cult’), the Russian Prosecutor General’s Spokesman Andrey Ivanov told reporters on Friday.

"The Russian Prosecutor General has sent an administrative lawsuit to the Supreme Court to recognize the international movement ‘Maniacs. Cult of Killers’ as a terrorist organization and to ban its activities on Russian territory," Ivanov said.

"It is established that the movement was created in Ukraine and is based on Nazi ideology. Its goal is the formation of a ‘racially pure state’. Promotion of the M.K.U’s ideas on the Internet is aimed at forming a cult of violence, encouraging the commission of murders, which leads to an increase in social tensions and contributes to an atmosphere of fear," the spokesman stressed. The movement’s members commit extremist and terrorist crimes, as well as violent acts against citizens. "The movement's activity poses a threat to the security of society and the state, which was the reason why the Russian Prosecutor General's Office appealed to court," Ivanov noted.

·In this year’s September, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on a large-scale operation with the Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry taking place in 46 regions. Investigative actions and searches were conducted in regard to 187 Russian citizens who were members of Internet communities of mass murders ideology supporters, managed by moderators of the ‘Columbine’ terrorist movement and the Ukrainian radical movement ‘M.K.U’. Cold weapons, means of communication with propaganda materials of a terrorist and extremist nature, correspondence with Ukrainian ideologues of mass murders and members of nationalist armed groups, as well as photo and video recordings of so-called direct action plans were seized from 30 of them. Law enforcers also found instructions on how to conduct terrorist acts against government, transportation, and educational facilities using improvised explosive and incendiary devices.