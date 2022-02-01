Russia reports over 125,800 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 125,836 over the past day to 11,986,913, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.06%.

As many as 17,487 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, up 92.4% from 9,090 a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 80 regions the number of those hospitalized has increased, while in 5 regions the number has decreased, according to the crisis center.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 21,533 in the past day, down from 23,417 the day before.

The relative growth was 0.9%. Overall, the capital city reports 2,378,884 coronavirus cases. Moscow recorded 76 deaths in the past 24 hours, against 75 the day before, bringing the overall figure of fatalities to 39,038.

As many as 7,944 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, while the overall figure of recoveries stands at 1,970,326.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 663 over the past day to 332,012.

A day earlier 621 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.77%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 40,301 over the past day versus 30,130 a day earlier.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 85.8% of the total number of those infected.

The number of patients undergoing outpatient treatment rose to 1,366,319.