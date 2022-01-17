Viber opens representative office in Russia under ‘localization’ law

MOSCOW, 17 January. /TASS/. Viber messenger opened a representative office in Russia following the law "On the Activities of Foreign Persons in the Information and Telecommunication Network "Internet" on the Territory of the Russian Federation", the company’s press service announced on Monday.

According to the statement, Viber opened a representative office in Russia in order to comply with the law. Previously, Viber did not have a legal entity in the Russian Federation.

It was reported earlier that the company registered a personal account on the website of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media under the law "localization" law.

At the same time, the Singapore-based social network Likeme Pte. Ltd. (Likee) and the US-based company Apple have posted electronic forms on information resources under the law, Russia’s media watchdog said earlier on Monday.

Under the new law, overseas Internet companies with a daily audience exceeding 500,000 users must open their authorized representative offices in Russia. Russia’s mass media watchdog has already published the list of companies that must open offices in accordance with this law. The list includes Google (Google Play, YouTube, YouTube Music, Google Chat, Gmail), Apple (iCloud, App Store, Apple Music), Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Twitter, TikTok, Telegram, as well as Zoom, Viber, Spotify, Likeme Pte. Ltd. (Likee), Discord, Pinterest, and Twitch. The regulator noted earlier that it would show some leniency, not imposing administrative penalties starting right on January 1 against companies that failed to open representative offices on time, if they demonstrate that they are working towards this goal.