Over 50 journalists cover Russia-US talks on security in Geneva

GENEVA, January 10. /TASS/. The Russian-American consultations on guarantees of security that have been going on in Geneva for five hours already sparked significant interest from the media.

According to the Permanent Russian Mission to the UN Office in Geneva, over 50 reporters were accredited for Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov’s press conference: not only from Russian but foreign media as well, including American ones. The head of the Russian delegation is expected to meet with the reporters at about 19:00 Moscow time.

The Russia-US talks on guarantees of security started at the US Permanent Mission at about 11:00 Moscow time. The sides have already taken several breaks, including a lunch one.