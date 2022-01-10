US should be ready to make compromises at Geneva talks — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Moscow’s position in the security guarantees talks with Washington is adamant and the United States needs to be prepared to make compromises, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Channel One.

"The United States needs to be prepared to make compromises. Russia has come here with a clear position, which contains a number of aspects that, in my view, are easy to understand and are formulated so clearly, particularly at the top level, that it is impossible to deviate from our approaches," he pointed out.

Russian-US talks on Moscow’s draft agreements on security guarantees with Washington and measures to ensure the security of Russia and NATO countries will kick off in Geneva on January 10. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin will lead Russia’s inter-agency commission comprising officials from the Foreign and Defense Ministries.