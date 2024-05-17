Putin welcomes idea to unfold Russian, Chinese flags on Mars

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the proposal to unfold Russian and Chinese flags together on the surface of mars in the future a good idea.

During the visit in Harbin on Friday, Putin arrived in the Harbin Polytechnic University. The head of state examined the exhibition, dedicated to space technologies. In particular, Putin was shown a mock Mars rover with an automatic flag unfolding technology. Chinese representatives noted that they would like to keep working in the space area with Russia, and would like to see Russian and Chinese flags to be unfolded on the Martian surface together.

"That is a good idea," the Russian leader replied.

The Harbin Polytechnic University is one of the lead Chinese technical colleges, a major center of scientific innovations and designs, with over 58,000 students. Since May, 2020, the university has been subjected to US sanctions, the official reason for that is "purchase and attempted purchase of US-made goods for support of programs, related to the People’s Liberation Army of China.".